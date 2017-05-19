SOCIETY

Some want Confederate flag removed from North Carolina fire station

Confederate flag (Shutterstock)

TROY, North Carolina --
Some people want the Confederate flag to be removed from a volunteer fire department in central North Carolina.

WFMY-TV in Greensboro reports the flag has been displayed at the Uwharrie Volunteer Fire Department in Montgomery County for more than 20 years.

The county Democratic Party plans to hand out American flag pins this weekend at a convention and has written a resolution demanding that the rebel flag be removed.

The station reported that people living across from the fire department in Troy did not want to be interviewed, but see the flag as a symbol of their history and think there is no reason to remove it.

The station reported the fire chief would not talk about the situation.

Troy is about 90 miles southwest of Raleigh.

