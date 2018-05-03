GOOD NEWS

South Carolina teen saves up money from new job to buy friend sneakers

A South Carolina teenager reacted with tears when his long-time classmate and friend gave him a new pair of shoes and other items. (KFSN)

A South Carolina teenager reacted with tears when his long-time classmate and friend, Sofi Cruz Turner, gave him a new pair of shoes and other items as a gesture of appreciation for his years of friendship.

This video shows the moment Sofi gave the new shoes, shirts, socks and a backpack to Jahiem during class and Jahiem's emotional response.


Sofi shared the clip on Facebook, writing:

"The past week and a half, I have been planning on doing something special for a good friend of mine. His name is Jahiem. I have known Jahiem since the third grade in Mrs. Dragotta's class. He has always been that one student where he does all of his work when due, never misses school, always helping the teacher out with stuff in class, and always being a happy human being."

The previous week, Jahiem had asked if someone could buy him a new pair of shoes, while not wanting "to sound in need," Sofi said. She wrote that she had always wanted to get Jahiem a gift, but either didn't have "the money or the gut to do it." However, she said that after getting a job and saving money, she decided to buy him shoes the next day.

"When giving him his stuff and watching him open his bag, all my emotions were coming out," Sofi continued. "Seeing him crying was very emotional because I could see that he-- didn't know what to think. I am so thankful to know that giving Jahiem those shoes made him so happy and allowing me to realize that giving someone something so special can be life-changing."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood newsviral videou.s. & worldSouth Carolina
GOOD NEWS
In one of Durham's most challenged neighborhoods, these kids are learning the power of positivity
Wife of shot Harnett Co. deputy says he's making remarkable recovery
Girl battling health issues gets new bike before 'Tour de Triangle'
Boys stop basketball game to kneel for passing funeral procession
More good news
SOCIETY
Proposed bill aims to ban sunscreen to protect coral reefs
California teen who cared for abused siblings now battling cancer
NC State professor talks to ABC11 about viral tweets on Kanye West
Meghan and Harry choose carriage for wedding day
More Society
Top Stories
Johnston Co. student says he was suspended for defending friend
Fortnite: Players of Cary company's popular game frustrated by hacking
Crash closes all lanes of I-95 North near Dunn
1 person dead after shooting at popular Nashville mall
9-year-old boy hit in the face with bullet when shots fired into Wilson home
Injured swan is off the hook, thanks to Cary retiree
Are online fashion deals too good to be true?
Proposed bill aims to ban sunscreen to protect coral reefs
Show More
Everything to know about E. coli as outbreak turns fatal
More businesses mellowing out about hiring pot smokers
MOVIEPASS: "Unlimited movies in theaters for $9.95 a month is BACK."
Fayetteville City Councilman Tyrone Williams resigns
Kroger recalls 35,000 lbs of ground beef
More News