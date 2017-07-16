SOCIETY

Special needs North Carolina pageant winner gives back to kids in need

EMBED </>More Videos

A 27-year-old Wake County woman with special needs is using her newfound platform as a pageant winner to help children in need. (WTVD)

By
APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 27-year-old Wake County woman with special needs is using her newfound platform as a pageant winner to help children in need.

A sliver of shade provides no relief from the heat the sun puts off against the Office Max Building in Apex on Sunday. Despite the warmth, 27-year-old Samantha Grace Paulson sat outside on a bench, in front of a table piled with school supplies.

On top of her head, Samantha wore a gold and silver crown, her prize as the 2017 Miss BeYoutiful North Carolina. She wore her crown with pride, her sash as well. Samantha is nonverbal autistic, so her mom, Erin, spoke with us on her daughter's behalf.

Samantha made a bear noise. "That's how she says 'I love you!'" Erin explained.



Samantha will compete in Tennessee for the national title next month. As part of her duty to the crown, Samantha serviced her community by distributing a collection of school supplies to kids in need throughout Wake County.

The platform for the pageant is something Samantha is familiar with: autism.

"She can be very charming and personable and sassy," Erin shared. "She loves to dance!"

Sunday afternoon was not Samantha's first stop in community service for the weekend. She spent Saturday at the Apex Police Department passing out cookies.

Samantha needs help to win the national title on August 5. With enough votes, she can win the People's Queen Award.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyautismcommunity servicepoliceApex
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Ashley Madison's parent co. makes $11M hacking settlement
Canceled $30K wedding becomes dinner for Indiana homeless
Mansion nail spa in Cypress features 2 bars, man cave
Rebuilding Fayetteville residents getting helping hand
More Society
Top Stories
Man arrested in fatal motorcycle crash in Fayetteville
Man imprisoned for IS-inspired plot faces murder charge
Sabrett hot dogs recalled over bone fragments
Ashley Madison's parent co. makes $11M hacking settlement
Water main break in Cary closes road
Police; Mother found dead with 2 kids killed another woman
Fayetteville crash causes power outage
Show More
Armed robbery reported at Cumberland Co. McDonald's
6 months in, record low job approval for Trump: Poll
NC professor on team that discovers new flying squirrel
Woman gives birth in rideshare car in California
Bookshop's story, decades in the making, nears the end
More News
Top Video
Man arrested in fatal motorcycle crash in Fayetteville
Bookshop's story, decades in the making, nears the end
Former attorney general blasts NC district maps
Rebuilding Fayetteville residents getting helping hand
More Video