St. Patrick's Day 2017: By the numbers

Irish eyes are smiling again this year as we don our green for St. Patrick's Day. While 33 million Irish-Americans raise glasses of green beer in celebration of Ireland's patron saint, there are some interesting facts about this holiday to consider.
The website WalletHub has once again released its list of St. Patrick's Day by the numbers and let's just say Americans are set to spend some serious green again this year.
MONEY:
$5.3 billion: Amount expected to be spent on St. Patrick's Day 2017
$1.22 million: Market value of a pot o' gold containing 1,000 1-ounce pieces of gold
$36.50: Average amount St. Patrick's party-goers will spend
CELEBRATIONS:
56.1 percent: Number of Americans who plan to celebrate
82.5 percent: Celebrators who plan to wear green
11 percent: Americans who are planning a St. Patrick's Day vacation
31 percent: Americans who will prepare a special St. Patrick's Day meal
1737: First St. Patrick's Day Parade held in Boston, not Ireland
IRISH FACTS:
33.5 million: Irish-Americans estimated to live in the U.S.; 7x the population of Ireland
16: Places named Dublin in the United States
RESOURCES:
$0.50: Price per pound of cabbage
70 percent: Increase in cabbage shipments during St. Patrick's week
45 pounds: Amount of vegetable-based dye used to dye the Chicago River green
13 million: Pints of Guinness consumed worldwide on St. Patrick's Day
SOBERING STATS:
4th: St. Patrick's day ranks fourth on list of biggest drinking days, behind New Year's Eve, Christmas and the Fourth of July
30: Drunk-driving casualties on St. Patrick Day 2015
75 percent: Percentage of drivers involved in fatal crash on St. Patrick's Day who are more than two times over the legal limit
72 minutes: Interval at which alcohol-related crashes claim a life on St. Patrick's Day
