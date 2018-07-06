STARBUCKS

Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. --
Starbucks says an employee in Philadelphia has been fired after reportedly mocking a customer with a stutter.

The coffee chain says the behavior did not reflect the experience customers should have and the employee is no longer with Starbucks.


A person on Facebook posted Sunday that his friend stuttered when giving his name, and that the barista made light of it verbally and then spelled the name with extra letters. The customer with the stutter emailed Starbucks and was offered $5 as an apology, according to the post.

Starbucks said Thursday that was not the ideal response, and that it has since apologized to the person directly.

In May, Starbucks held anti-racial bias training for thousands of U.S. employees after a worker at another Philadelphia store called police on two black men waiting for a friend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societystarbucksphiladelphia newsPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
STARBUCKS
Thousands of Starbucks stores close early for anti-bias training
New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in stores
Beyu Cafe sees more business after Starbucks boycott
Spokeswoman: Starbucks CEO met with 2 men arrested in Philly store
More starbucks
SOCIETY
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
#PLANEBAE: Mid-flight love connection lights up Twitter
Man teased on Twitter for how he ate a Kit Kat uses one to propose
4th of July PSA: 'You're not a firework. Don't drive lit'
More Society
Top Stories
Storm off NC coast could become tropical depression
1 dead, 3 injured after SUV hits car, pushes it into tree in Durham
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
'Charlie's Cooler:' Widow carries on husband's good deeds
Mother sends out warning after son's feet were burned by light up tennis shoes
Man struck by lightning at Durham swim and tennis club
Investigators will never know cause of Carowinds parking lot fire
Beryl becomes first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season
Show More
Man who says he was 'dating' 11-year-old facing charges
London mayor OKs 'Trump Baby' balloon during POTUS visit
Kroger to host career fair for employees affected by Triangle closures
Singer Chris Brown arrested for felony assault in Florida
Surveillance video captures explosion during OK fireworks show
More News