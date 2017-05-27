SOCIETY

Barbara Streisand's dog dies, was her companion for 14 years

Barbara Streisand's beloved dog, Sammie, passes away Saturday (Credit: Barbara Streisand/Instagram )

LOS ANGELES, California --
Barbra Streisand is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Sammie.

The 75-year-old star announced the news on her social media accounts Saturday, saying "we cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her."

She even tweeted saying, "this is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha. May she rest in peace..."


On her Instagram page, Streisand has posted numerous photos of herself doting on the fluffy white Coton de Tulear, also known as the "Royal Dog of Madagascar."



Sammie's passing came just six days after her 14th birthday.

Streisand once told British newspaper The Independent Sammie is "like the daughter I never had."

