Ohio college student gets creative after learning about school's jack-o-lantern ban

After learning that his school didn't allow pumpkins in student's dorm rooms, Alex Schwarz decided to take matters into his own hands (Credit: Alex Schwarz/Twitter via Storyful)

Kaylee Merchak
ARKON, OHIO (WTVD) --
A student at the University of Akron (UA) was displeased when he learned that there was a ban on "Halloween pumpkins" in his dorm; however, that didn't stop him from celebrating in a creative way - by carving a pineapple instead.

On Friday, freshman Alex Schwarz tweeted about is creative loophole saying, "So there's a rule against pumpkins in my dorm but it doesn't say anything about pineapples."



But joy from the pineapple was short lived because Schwarz said his RA found the makeshift jack-o-lantern and threw it away, leaving a note that read, "Gone."

In retaliation, the student carved an army of miniature apple jack-o-lanterns and lined them up in the hall, announcing that he was ready for "war."



But UA said it doesn't hate pumpkins, in fact, its Culinary Artist's Club held a pumpkin carving contest days before Schwarz's creation was removed from his dorm.



University officials said they do not allow Halloween-inspired carved fruit - of any kind - because they can rot and attract bugs or rodents.

While Twitter users are waiting for the RA's next move, many said they've been inspired by Schwarz's story and have started carving all kinds of fruit.


Storyful contributed to this post.
