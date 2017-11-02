PARENTING

Study find girls with nagging moms grow up to be more successful

This undated photo provided by Rebecca Wilson shows her daughters Alex, 9, left, and Winter, 5, showing off their new backpacks for a new school year. (AP Photo/Rebecca Wilson)

Did your mom constantly nag you about homework, cleaning your room, or doing your chores when you were a kid?

Well, all her fussing may actually be the cause of your success!

According to researchers from the University of Essex, teenage girls are more likely to succeed if they have a pushy mom.

Experts conducted an experiment to determine how a girl's upbringing can affect her adult life.

Over a six-year period, they examined the lives of about 15,000 girls between the ages of 13 and 14.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

After analyzing the results, they found that daughters with stricter parents were more likely to attend college and get higher-paying jobs, adding that they were also less likely to become teen moms.

Scientists also correlated less pushy moms and dads with poorer grades among kids as well as low-earning wages and unemployment.

WSOC contributed to this post.
