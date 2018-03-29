SOCIETY

Surprise! Chick-fil-A customer gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom

(Credit: Twitter/@achandrew13)

LYNCHBURG, VA --
A customer at a Chick-fil-A in Lynchburg, Virginia, had an unexpected visitor while he was using the restaurant's toilet.

Andrew Hall was attempting to use the restroom when he was interrupted by a kid who popped his head under the stall, wanting to know what his name was.

Hall posted the hilarious video to Twitter.



The video shows the kid crawl under the door and into the stall, engaging his newfound friend in conversation. The boy says that he needs help washing his hands, to which Hall laughingly responds that he thinks they boy's mom might be outside.

The kid then leaves, opening the cubicle door to get out, and hilariously suggests Hall locks the door.

The priceless exchange has racked up over 230,000 retweets -- including a response from a man claiming to be the boy's father.

"Hey, Drew. That's my boy. I'm terribly sorry for the intrusion. He's very, very friendly, sometimes a bit too much. You handled it extremely well," Len Stevens posted on Twitter. "Thanks for being kind to him. I truly appreciate your understanding and sense of humor about this!"

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyviral videochick-fil-afunny videou.s. & worldbuzzworthybathroomVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
Raleigh teen with spina bifida fundraises for wheelchair-accessible car
Mega Millions climbs list of largest jackpots in history
Louisiana considers lowering drinking age to 19
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect in Walnut Creek half-million-dollar heist takes plea deal
UNC students host anti-gun rally Thursday
ESPN: Grant Hill to enter Basketball Hall of Fame
Tractor trailer carrying cabbage overturns on US 64 in Zebulon
It's raining ... satellites?
Amtrak derails in Halifax County, no injuries reported
Man sought in shooting of two at Durham Walmart
Fish oil may help pregnant women prevent asthma in babies
Show More
Wilmington woman accused of stealing salad facing deportation
Family angered by DA report in Raleigh man's in-custody death
9-year-old girl missing since 2016 found safe after tip from TV show viewer
Mom says 'miracle' needed for Leesville Road HS drug problem
Second person charged after Facebook video showed baby smoking marijuana
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at Durham Walmart
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
More Photos