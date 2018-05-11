ROYAL WEDDING

Tea, curtsies and a proper wave: How to behave like a royal

Shirleen Allicot has the tips from an expert to improve your Royal etiquette.

NEW YORK --
All eyes are on the royal family as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to walk down the aisle.

As the world watches, the royal family always makes sure to set an example of proper etiquette.

As an outsider, Markle had to be trained to properly wave, sit and dress like the royal family.

Myka Meier is the founder of New York-based Beaumont Etiquette and the co-founder of The Plaza Hotel Finishing Program.

RELATED: Princess Diana, Kate Middleton and beyond: Royal wedding dresses through the years
From the puffy sleeves of Princess Diana's dress to Kate Middleton's elegant satin and lace gown, here's a look at what several brides wore during their royal weddings.



She was trained in part by a former member of The Royal Household of Her Majesty the Queen and now offers courses in dining, social and business etiquette.

Meier sat down with Shirleen Allicot to offer some etiquette tips many Americans might not know.

For example, Meier jokes one sure way to spot an American in London is by their pinky finger sticking out while drinking tea.

Check out the video player above for all her tips just in time for the Royal Wedding.
