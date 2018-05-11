Tea, curtsies and a proper wave: How to behave like a royal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3414932" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> From the puffy sleeves of Princess Diana's dress to Kate Middleton's elegant satin and lace gown, here's a look at what several brides wore during their royal weddings.

All eyes are on the royal family as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to walk down the aisle.As the world watches, the royal family always makes sure to set an example of proper etiquette.As an outsider, Markle had to be trained to properly wave, sit and dress like the royal family.Myka Meier is the founder of New York-based Beaumont Etiquette and the co-founder of The Plaza Hotel Finishing Program.She was trained in part by a former member of The Royal Household of Her Majesty the Queen and now offers courses in dining, social and business etiquette.Meier sat down with Shirleen Allicot to offer some etiquette tips many Americans might not know.For example, Meier jokes one sure way to spot an American in London is by their pinky finger sticking out while drinking tea.