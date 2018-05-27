SOCIETY

Teacher corrects mistakes in White House letter, sends it back to Trump

EMBED </>More Videos

Teacher corrects White House letter and sends it back to Trump (KTRK)

SOUTH CAROLINA --
A South Carolina English teacher has gone viral for correcting a letter from the president.

Yvonne Mason has been teaching for 17 years, and says she's caught plenty of "silly mistakes."

She said she was very surprised to see so many silly mistakes in a letter received from President Donald Trump.

So Mason decided to correct the letter and send it back to the White House.

The letter was in response to a letter she wrote the president after the deadly shooting at Parkland High School.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyteacherPresident Donald Trumpthe white houseSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
George H.W. Bush hospitalized after low blood pressure, fatigue
Apollo Moonwalker and artist Alan Bean dies at 86
Memorial Day by the numbers
Memorial Day by the numbers
More Society
Top Stories
Woman killed in dirt bike crash in Durham
Video shows officer punching woman during arrest at beach
Flash flooding hits Md. for second time in 2 years
Ill Willie Nelson walks off stage before show starts
NC high school basketball player dies at Nike Event
1 injured after accidental weapon discharge in Raleigh home
Heavy rain from Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto on the way
Family of Santa Fe shooting victim Jared Black pens open letter
Show More
Car smashes into utility pole in Fayetteville
Maker of Spam recalls canned pork, chicken products
'Active Shooter' video game draws backlash from parents
Officials: Boy Scout drowns in Robeson County pond
'Sesame Street' files lawsuit against raunchy puppet movie over ads
More News