SOCIETY

Raleigh teen getting help from NFL brother for Miss NC pageant

EMBED </>More News Videos

Dakita McCullers is competing for Miss North Carolina Teen. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Dozens of women across the state are nervously awaiting the Miss North Carolina Pageant this weekend, but one young lady from Raleigh has an NFL player helping her prepare.

Dakita McCullers, 18, is competing for Miss North Carolina Teen. She has spent hours practicing her walk for Sunday's big moment on stage.

"This is my first pageant. I'm kind of nervous," Dakita said with a chuckle.

Her older sister, Deonica Saunders, is her coach. Her brother, Pittsburg Steelers nose tackle Daniel McCullers, will be cheering from the sidelines.

"Just be yourself, and you know, if you go out there and have fun everything will work itself out," Daniel said. "I love y'all a lot," he said to his sisters over FaceTime.

Although hours of wearing tall shoes can be painful, Dakita says she hopes the contest will bring her some positive attention as she applies to colleges. Her dream is to take her walk off the pageant stage and onto the runway.

She said she will use the experience to inspire other girls like her.

"Like, just empower other black girls and let other people see what I'm doing and maybe it will rub off on other girls and encourage them to do the best they can do," Dakita said.

"I want all girls, no matter who you are, what age, or what race, go out and do and become the best woman that you can be," said Dakita's sister, Deonica.

Deonica hopes the opportunity will help her younger sister walk into womanhood with grace.

"Not only respect yourself, but to respect others, so I'm hoping that with this pageant she learns," Deonica said.

Win or lose, her older sister is hoping the lessons Dakita is learning along the way will be something she'll carry on with her beyond the pageant stage this weekend.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypageantRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
8-year-old writes letter to robber who stole from her family
St. Patrick's Day 2017: By the numbers
Things you didn't know about St. Patrick
British mail company launches David Bowie stamps into space
More Society
Top Stories
How did it happen?
Several Raleigh roads blocked due to fire aftermath
Monstrous fire destroys building in downtown Raleigh
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
Need help after the fire? Here's the info
Judges uphold NC Senate confirmations of Gov. Roy Cooper picks, throw out changes to elections board
Show More
UNC rolls past Texas Southern 103-64 in its NCAA tournament opener
ESPN: N.C. State to hire UNCW's Keatts as basketball coach
Town hall participants vent on Rolesville High troubles
Police: 3 officers involved in fatal standoff shooting
Firefighters battle house fire in Raleigh
More News
Top Video
How did it happen?
Police: 3 officers involved in fatal standoff shooting
Monstrous fire destroys building in downtown Raleigh
Town hall participants vent on Rolesville High troubles
More Video