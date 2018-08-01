SOCIETY

SWEET MOMENT: Teen with autism helps grocery store employee restock shelves

A sweet and captivating interaction between a store employee and teen with autism. (KTRK)

BATON ROGUE, Louisiana --
A heartwarming video of the interaction between a grocery store employee and a young man with autism has gone viral.

The trending video shows 17-year-old Jack Edwards lending a hand to employee Jordan Taylor and restocking the coolers at a local grocery store.

Taylor says it was Edwards' idea to help him.

"I never picture all this would happen," Taylor said. "I was just being me. That's it, I just wanted to help somebody else out. Enjoy something."

This is an experience Taylor says he'll never forget.

