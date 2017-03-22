MUST-SEE VIDEO

Kansas teen's 'cheesy' promposal to girl with Down syndrome goes viral

Shaedon Wedel tapped into Carlie Whittman's love of Doritos to seal the deal.

KANSAS (WTVD) --
A Kansas teenager's heartwarming "promposal" is going viral.

The high school senior asked his friend with Down syndrome to prom.

Shaedon Wedel tapped into Carlie Whittman's love of Doritos to seal the deal.

He even wore a shirt that read, "I know I'm NACHO your typical Dorito, but I'm going to be CHEESY and ask: WILL YOU GO TO PROM WITH ME?"

Shaedon says her smile is why he asked Carlie to his senior prom.
