Thanksgiving Dinner Program needs help

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and one organization that helps those in need find itself needing help this year.The Triangle Nonprofit and Volunteer Leadership Center's Thanksgiving Dinner Program provides between 600 to 700 families with food for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. However, this year one sponsor that usually provides 400 of those means is only able to provide 200. Now TNVLC is looking to help fill that shortfall so everyone it serves is able to enjoy a turkey and all the trimmings.TNVLC is looking for individuals and organizations who might be able to help provide the food needed for this year's Thanksgiving Dinner Program.You can find out how to make a donation by going to the, or by calling TNVLC at (919) 613-5109.