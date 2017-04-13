ABC11 TOGETHER

The Great Human Race raises funds for hundreds of nonprofits

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Most 5K road races raise money for a specific cause, but that's not the case for The Great Human Race. The race supports hundreds of nonprofits, schools and faith-based groups. The Great Human Race provides an opportunity for any nonprofit agency to raise money for their own organization. Since 1996 The Great Human Race as raised nearly $3 million.

This year's race takes place on April 22 and starts 8:30 at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park (DBAP) in downtown Durham.
