SOCIETY

Things you didn't know about St. Patrick

EMBED </>More News Videos

You know the holiday, but what do you actually know about Patrick himself? (Shutterstock)

Before you wear your best green clothing and show off your Irish pride on St. Patrick's Day, take a moment to learn about the person who inspired the festive holiday.

Patrick is remembered across the world for his efforts in spreading Christianity across Ireland during the fifth century. Patrick was believed to have born in Roman Britain sometime during the 4th century, but was captured by pirates and brought to Ireland, according to Biography.com. It was during this time that Patrick developed his impassioned religious faith.

"In a vision, he saw the children of pagan Ireland reaching out their hands to him and grew increasingly determined to convert the Irish to Christianity," according to Biography.com

Patrick would ultimately escape from his captors and leave Ireland enter the priesthood. But he never forgot about his desire to spread Christianity throughout Ireland. He returned to the country, although his efforts were met with resistance.

"Patrick's work in Ireland was tough-he was constantly beaten by thugs, harassed by the Irish royalty, and admonished by his British superiors," according to National Geographic.

Patrick died in 461 AD on March 17, which is now celebrated as St. Patrick's Day. His fame grew throughout the following centuries, and he is now remembered as the Patron Saint of Ireland.
Related Topics:
societySt. Patrick's Daydistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerhistory
Load Comments
SOCIETY
McDonald's Corp. tweet insults President Trump
Say what? Python works as masseuse at German hair salon
Veteran who got one final fishing trip passes away
This dog gets so excited for the park
More Society
Top Stories
Cooper vetoes bill making judge elections partisan
Elementary school put on lockdown because of police standoff
Rolesville HS at center of another controversial video
20 new flu deaths reported last week in North Carolina
NC Senate Republicans propose billion dollar tax cut
Senator Burr: No indication Trump Tower was surveilled
Jury finds man guilty of murder in beating death of UNC professor
Show More
NCCU players get warm welcome home
Boy injured after being hit by Durham County school bus
Say what?! Cooper picks out-of-state team for NCAA win
Raleigh event focuses on scam prevention
Confrontation between woman, NC store manager goes viral
More News
Top Video
Rolesville HS at center of another controversial video
NC Senate Republicans propose billion dollar tax cut
Jury finds man guilty of murder in beating death of UNC professor
Police crack down on St. Patrick's Day drunk drivers
More Video