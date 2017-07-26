SOCIETY

New app 'BLUE' for verified Twitter users lets you 'date celebrities discreetly'

(Shutterstock)

Want to date only verified Twitter users? You can with this app ... if you're also verified.

BLUE is a new premium version of the dating app LoveFlutter. It's only accessible to Twitter users who have the blue tick next to their name. The app bills BLUE as a way to "date celebrities discreetly."

"Swipe the most happening singles on Twitter nearby. Date discreetly and know who you're matching with is interesting and real," reads the blog post announcing BLUE's launch.

Twitter has a process to become verified that includes submitting a government-issued photo ID. Verified accounts must be "of public interest" in an area such as music, acting, fashion, government, politics, religion, journalism, media, sports or business.

BLUE will charge a monthly fee, but the app said it has not yet decided what that will be.

For Twitter users who are missing that blue tick, the standard version of LoveFlutter, which suggests dates based on your tweets, is open to everyone.
