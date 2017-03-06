Today's Top Stories
SOCIETY
This baby loves to dance!
Watch as this baby dances as an adult plays a buck call. (Melanie McKay/YouTube)
wtvd
Monday, March 06, 2017 06:31AM
This baby has great dance moves.
Melanie McKay shared adorable video of a baby dancing to buck calls. Do you think you could dance as well as this adorable child?
Related Topics:
society
feel good
distraction
trending
buzzworthy
watercooler
baby
dance
