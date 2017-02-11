MORAL MONDAY

Thousands join Raleigh's 'Moral March' on host of issues

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wtvd"><span>WTVD</span></div><span class="caption-text">Photos from the march in Raleigh</span></div>
RALEIGH, North Carolina --
Thousands attended an annual civil rights march Saturday that in recent years has focused on fighting the conservative-leaning agenda in North Carolina state government.


But Saturday's 11th annual "Moral March on Raleigh" led by the state NAACP also included speakers focused on opposition to actions by President Donald Trump, particularly on immigration. Other rallies held in Raleigh this year have been critical of Trump.

READ MORE: Crowds gather for pro-immigration rally

Saturday's protesters also pushed for the repeal of House Bill 2, which limits LGBT rights and which bathrooms transgender people can use. Other topics include opposition to gerrymandering in redistricting and to the repeal of former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.

Related Topics:
societyprotestrallymoral mondayRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MORAL MONDAY
Moral Monday 'Day of Action' held in Raleigh
Several arrests made at Moral Monday rally in Raleigh
Moral Monday protests will focus on HB2
HKonJ march draws crowd to protest voter suppression
More moral monday
SOCIETY
Dancing cop goes viral after mistaken 911 call
Loved ones read handwritten letters to each other
Must-see video: Sasquatch spotted in snow storm!
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Society
Top Stories
Wilson man charged with killing 4-month-old son
Baby remains found under Smithfield home ruled homicide
Multiple people hurt in Raleigh crash
Man accused of sexually assaulting boys inside church
Suspect dies after shooting, wounding NC police officer
Honoring positive legacy of Chapel Hill murder victims
What's Next in the Legal Battle Over Trump's Immigration Plan
Show More
Service energizes supporters ahead of Moral March
Suspected Serial Rapist Impersonated Child Star
Man arrested in sexual battery of 3 N.C. State students
Girl, 4, fatally struck after falling out of mom's SUV
Wake school bus driver quits after close call with train
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
More Photos