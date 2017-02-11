Thousands join Raleigh's 'Moral March' on host of issues

RALEIGH, North Carolina --Thousands attended an annual civil rights march Saturday that in recent years has focused on fighting the conservative-leaning agenda in North Carolina state government.
The 2017#HKonJ #MoralMarch passed the #abc11#RaleighEyewitnessNewsCenter on Saturday. Participants included @ncnaacp and other advocates. pic.twitter.com/zE66UJuUq5— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) February 11, 2017
But Saturday's 11th annual "Moral March on Raleigh" led by the state NAACP also included speakers focused on opposition to actions by President Donald Trump, particularly on immigration. Other rallies held in Raleigh this year have been critical of Trump.
Saturday's protesters also pushed for the repeal of House Bill 2, which limits LGBT rights and which bathrooms transgender people can use. Other topics include opposition to gerrymandering in redistricting and to the repeal of former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.