Thousands raised for homeless families after ABC11's 'officer hug' story

There's a happy update to a story first reported by ABC11 on Tuesday - a GoFundMe set up by a compassionate Raleigh police officer has raised more than $4,100 in just 24 hours for two families in need.The amount is well over the $3,000 goal set by Officer Alejandro Tovar.It all started when an ABC11 eyewitness sent in a video she captured of Raleigh officer Alejandro Tovar getting down on his knees to give a crying 8-year-old a hug that was widely shared on social media.The boy, who is autistic and has ADHD, and his family were recently evicted from a motel on Capital Boulevard when the video was taken Sunday.Tovar set up theto help with food and finding the family a place to stay until they can get back on their feet.Read more and hear from the families and Officer Tovar in the