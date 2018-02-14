Thousands raised for homeless families after ABC11's 'officer hug' story

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --There's a happy update to a story first reported by ABC11 on Tuesday - a GoFundMe set up by a compassionate Raleigh police officer has raised more than $4,100 in just 24 hours for two families in need.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The amount is well over the $3,000 goal set by Officer Alejandro Tovar.
It all started when an ABC11 eyewitness sent in a video she captured of Raleigh officer Alejandro Tovar getting down on his knees to give a crying 8-year-old a hug that was widely shared on social media.
The boy, who is autistic and has ADHD, and his family were recently evicted from a motel on Capital Boulevard when the video was taken Sunday.
Tovar set up the GoFundMe page to help with food and finding the family a place to stay until they can get back on their feet.
Read more and hear from the families and Officer Tovar in the original story here.