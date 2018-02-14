ABC11 TOGETHER

Thousands raised for homeless families after ABC11's 'officer hug' story

Officer Tovar set up the GoFundMe to help families who were devastated by Hurricane Maria.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
There's a happy update to a story first reported by ABC11 on Tuesday - a GoFundMe set up by a compassionate Raleigh police officer has raised more than $4,100 in just 24 hours for two families in need.

The amount is well over the $3,000 goal set by Officer Alejandro Tovar.

It all started when an ABC11 eyewitness sent in a video she captured of Raleigh officer Alejandro Tovar getting down on his knees to give a crying 8-year-old a hug that was widely shared on social media.

The boy, who is autistic and has ADHD, and his family were recently evicted from a motel on Capital Boulevard when the video was taken Sunday.

Tovar set up the GoFundMe page to help with food and finding the family a place to stay until they can get back on their feet.

Read more and hear from the families and Officer Tovar in the original story here.
