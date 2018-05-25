SOCIETY

Three artsy events in Raleigh this weekend

Photo: rawpixel/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get crafty this weekend?

From a watercoloring workshop in a community garden to a bike ride doused in neon lights, these artsy events around Raleigh this Saturday will scratch your creative itch.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Watercoloring at Well Fed Community Garden





Wind down from a long week with a watercoloring workshop at the lesser-known Well Fed Community Garden, run by Irregardless Cafe. The session is open to novices and seasoned artists alike, and watercoloring kits, basic instruction and lunch will be provided.

When: Saturday, May 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Well Fed Community Garden, 1321 Athens Drive
Admission: $38

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Woodworking class at The Maker's Space





Build your own coffee table at The Marker's Space this Saturday. This six-hour workshop, led by a master crafter, will help you get further acquainted with core wood shop tools, like jointers, planers, table saws, drills and sanders.

When: Saturday, May 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: The Marker's Space, 2101 Harrod St.
Admission: $180

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bike ride to light show and concert at Dorothea Dix Park




Join Oaks and Spokes and the City of Raleigh for a community bike ride to the light show and electronic concert at Dorothea Dix Park.

The interactive art installation features 384 neon light tubes hanging from the park's trees. Each light is connected to a theremin -- an electronic musical instrument controlled without physical contact -- allowing artists to perform songs and musical interpretations that will "Light The Woods with Sound."

The Oaks and Spokes crew will meet at the Market Plaza video wall to deck their bikes out in glow sticks, then ride two miles to the show.

When: Saturday, May 26, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Meet at the Market Plaza video wall, 227 Fayetteville St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineRaleigh
SOCIETY
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
5 can't-miss movies screening this week in Raleigh
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Expungement clinic in Fayetteville aims to get convictions cleared
More Society
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News