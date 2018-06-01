Three theatrical dance showcases in Raleigh this weekend

M. Smith Performing Arts at A Step To Gold International Ballroom

If you love live performance art, there's no better time than the present to get out and about in Raleigh. From modern dance showcases to a vaudeville revue, these events will put some pep in your step this weekend.---Tonight: Experience the first live performance by M. Smith Performing Arts company: "The Butterfly Method." The production combines a medley of dance styles -- from ballet to acrobatics -- to showcase the company's leading-edge storytelling capabilities. Like the butterfly itself, expect the show to take you on a transformational journey.Friday, June 1, 7-9 p.m.A Step To Gold International Ballroom, 6278 Glenwood Ave., #200$25 general admission; $60 for admission and a T-shirtLose yourself in an immersive red-light district at The VaudeVillain Revue!'s "Moulin Rouge" tribute. Set in a luxurious venue, The Glenwood, the dinner party will bring musicians, cabaret dancers, magicians, comedians, circus performers and more to the stage. Guest are encouraged to don their finest vaudevillian costumes.Saturday, June 2, 7-10 p.m.The Glenwood, 3300 Woman's Club Drive$75This Sunday evening, Joy Paige Dance Company stages its third annual showcase. The contemporary dance company combines elements of ballet, hip-hop, jazz and modern dance to tell meaningful stories. This year's theme: "A Look at Love."Sunday, June 3, 4-5:30 p.m.Sonorous Road Theatre & Film Studio, 3801 Hillsborough St., #Suite 113$8