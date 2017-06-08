SOCIETY

Simple composting tips for the everyday gardener

EMBED </>More Videos

Irene Pena demonstrates how to build an aerobic compost. (CCG)

Ever have the urge to compost those food scraps after a meal but believe it isn't practical in a studio apartment?

Irene Pena, a master gardener at Proyecto Jardin in Los Angeles, Calif. is here to tell you that it is quite simple to compost in the tiniest of home settings. All you need is a plastic bin, a few everyday items such as newspaper clippings and your food scraps to start aerobic composting.

Aerobic composting is decomposition of organic matter using microorganisms that require oxygen. For more information you can visit Proyecto Jardin's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycompostenvironmentrecycling
Load Comments
SOCIETY
50-year-old time capsule unearthed in Raleigh
British mail company launches David Bowie stamps into space
GoFundMe campaign gives kids a new bike
Woman captures snake with pillowcase
More Society
Top Stories
Bride's family heirloom missing from Raleigh hotel room
GOP-run House votes to roll back post-2008 financial rules
Unlicensed handyman leaves homeowner without heat, AC
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
Bill on concealed-carry permit clears House, heads to Senate
14 California students tested for HIV, hepatitis
Trump lawyer denies president demanded loyalty
Show More
Man dressed as 'Wizard of Oz' character charged with DWI
Republicans to ignore Cooper's call for special session
Politifact: Budget could allow access to free Pre-K
Fizzy Mess: Train collides with Coca-Cola truck
Murder suspect gives ABC11 exclusive jailhouse interview
More News
Top Video
50-year-old time capsule unearthed in Raleigh
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
Bride's family heirloom missing from Raleigh hotel room
Politifact: Budget could allow access to free Pre-K
More Video