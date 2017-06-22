It's no surprise living in the Big Apple and the Bay Area will cost you.
Human resources consulting firm Mercer released their 2017 cost of living city rankings, and New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles top the list for North America. Chicago and Honolulu round out the top five for the continent.
New York has the ninth-highest cost of living in the world. Luanda, Angola and Hong Kong are the highest ranked cities globally. Tokyo, Zurich and Singapore make up the rest of the top five global rankings.
