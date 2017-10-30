Toys for Tots for Cumberland County makes Christmas possible for hundreds of children every year. The organization launched its annual toy drive Monday night.The idea is to get as many toys as possible. In return, the toys will be donated to children in the community no matter their circumstances.Last year Hurricane Matthew dumped more than 30 inches of rain on Cumberland and surrounding counties. It left much of the Sandhills area under water. Hundreds were displaced as a result of this disaster and because of it, the organization's donors pulled together and distributed toys to more than 500 additional families.More than 80 drop-off sites are set to be throughout the county at various businesses. The need is so widespread with organizers wanting to provide toys for the hundreds of children in foster care."Think back to your Christmas as a child. Think about how joyful it was to open a toy that came from Santa Claus or so you thought," said Donald Bennett, organizer of Toys for Tots of Cumberland County. "Think about the one time you didn't get something for Christmas and compare."Drop-off sites are now collecting toys. Donors can drop toys off until December 17.