Trivia: How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?

Olivia Smith
NEW YORK --
St. Patrick's Day is widely celebrated in the United States, but how well do you really know St. Patrick's Day?

ABC News quizzed people about the holiday's history in New York City's Central Park. You can test your knowledge by taking the interactive quiz below:


Questions in the quiz include:

Where was St. Patrick, also know as Maewyn Succat, born?
What was banned in Ireland on St. Patrick's Day until the 1970s?

In what American city was the holiday first celebrated?
What is the theory behind why green is the color of St. Patrick's Day?
Legend has it St. Patrick drove what out of Ireland?
*BONUS QUESTION: What's the traditional Irish dish served on St. Patrick's Day?
