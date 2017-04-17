The Trump family welcomed 21,000 guests for the annual 139th Easter Egg Roll, a tradition that originated nearly 150 years ago, when children would gather on Capitol Hill to roll eggs. The event was moved in 1878 to the president's "backyard," where it's taken place almost every year since.
"We're going to come out and join you, enjoy your company for a roll -- a great Easter Egg Roll. I don't know if we're going to be successful, but I know a lot of people, they're going to be successful. I've seen those kids, and they're highly, highly competitive," President Trump said while addressing the crowd gathered on the South Lawn from the Truman Balcony, according to ABC News.
