SOCIETY

Trump White House holds its first Easter Egg Roll

EMBED </>More News Videos

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed an estimated 21,000 guests for the 139th Easter Egg Roll. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty )

President Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, kicked off their first White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn.

The Trump family welcomed 21,000 guests for the annual 139th Easter Egg Roll, a tradition that originated nearly 150 years ago, when children would gather on Capitol Hill to roll eggs. The event was moved in 1878 to the president's "backyard," where it's taken place almost every year since.

"We're going to come out and join you, enjoy your company for a roll -- a great Easter Egg Roll. I don't know if we're going to be successful, but I know a lot of people, they're going to be successful. I've seen those kids, and they're highly, highly competitive," President Trump said while addressing the crowd gathered on the South Lawn from the Truman Balcony, according to ABC News.

See photos from the event below:
Related Topics:
societywatercoolerbuzzworthydistractionspringeasterthe white housePresident Donald Trumpmelania trump
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Stay-at-home dad leaves hilarious Post-it notes around the house for his wife to find
It's a boy! Help name April the giraffe's calf
Daughter of NYPD officer killed in 9/11 attacks joins force
ABC11's Julie Wilson is 'Dancing Like the Stars'
More Society
Top Stories
Georgia sports agent pleads guilty in UNC football scandal
Fayetteville police trying to solve 2011 rape
Durham PD arrests man wanted in December armed robbery
Police say man murdered and dismembered women
Woman says Asheville man raped her, held her captive for days
Military helicopter crashes in southern Maryland
Stolen ashes reunited with North Carolina family on trip
Show More
Family says plumber wanted negative reviews taken down
Police investigating stabbing at downtown Raleigh bar
Police urge man who posted video of murder to turn self in
Man falls 20 feet at Hanging Rock State Park
Painkiller prescribed for Prince in another name
More News
Top Video
Georgia sports agent pleads guilty in UNC football scandal
Fayetteville mayor announces he will seek re-election
Still haven't filed? Tips to help you with your taxes
Crooks ram bank with flatbed truck
More Video