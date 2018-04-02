SOCIETY

Trump family hosts White House Easter Egg Roll festivities, including bowling

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed an estimated 21,000 guests for the 139th Easter Egg Roll in 2017. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty )

The 140th White House Easter Egg Roll is being hosted by first lady Melania Trump and President Donald J. Trump on Monday, with 30,000 guests expected. The first lady announced a new addition to the festivities this year: lawn bowling.

The event, which involves children rolling hard-boiled eggs across the South Lawn, is the biggest social event every year for the president's family. The White House announced last week that lawn bowling was the first lady's addition.

The event will also include costumed characters, performances by military bands and an area where children can write letters to troops. Several members of the administration and others will read to children at the reading nook, including the first lady, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societywatercoolerbuzzworthydistractionspringeasterthe white housePresident Donald Trumpmelania trump
SOCIETY
Carnival Cruise offers teen free trip in exchange for Snapchat handle
Fiona the hippo, Very Hungry Caterpillar get Peeps treatment
Artists honor Cesar Chavez through murals
Mega Millions climbs list of largest jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
Man injured in officer-involved shooting at gas station in Zebulon
Durham police investigate stabbing on Danube Lane
Firefighters searching LA River for boy
What to know about Light it Up Blue & World Autism Awareness Day
15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged into Durham creek
What does the Easter forecast look like?
Huge turnout for Easter Vigil Mass
Show More
Carnival Cruise offers teen free trip in exchange for Snapchat handle
Pope calls for peace as Christians around the world celebrate Easter
Fort Bragg soldier killed during explosion in Syria
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows and movies
Mourners hold vigil in Durham to end gun violence, remember Darrell Harper
More News
Top Video
First Easter Mass at new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral
Durham police investigate stabbing on Danube Lane
Easter egg drop in Raleigh
Pope calls for peace as Christians around the world celebrate Easter
More Video