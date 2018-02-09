FEEL GOOD

UNC fan battling cancer gets bucket list wish

It was a night to remember for Anthony "Tony" Leonard of Fayetteville. The 45-year-old cancer survivor received wish number 63 from the Fill Your Bucket List Foundation. (Credit: Fill Your Bucket Foundation)

CHAPEL HILL (WTVD) --
It was a night to remember for Fayetteville resident Anthony "Tony" Leonard.

The 45-year-old cancer survivor received a wish off of his bucket list from the Fill Your Bucket List Foundation.

Leonard, who's battling stage four stomach cancer, attended the first matchup of the season between Duke and Carolina at the Dean Smith Center with his family.



He and his wife, along with four of their five sons, were able to see the game in person thanks to tickets donated by a member of the Ram's Club.

Before the big game, the Leonards were also treated to a meal at Top of the Hill and many more Tar Heel surprises.

The family got to meet former player Eric Montross and plan to visit the basketball museum.

Leonard was first diagnosed with cancer in 2012.

The cancer returned just after his five-year cancer-free anniversary and has now spread to his lymph nodes and three other organs.

He's had organs removed to prevent the disease from spreading even more.

The Fill Your Bucket List Foundation was created to support adults with cancer by making wishes come true.

Leonard's wish was number 63 for the organization, and it hopes to provide its 100th wish by the end of 2018.

The nonprofit is run completely on donations.
