DUNN, North Carolina (WTVD) --Frank Taylor, a Korean War veteran who got to realize his dying wish -- to go fishing one more time -- died Wednesday. He was 87.
ABC11 Together tagged along February 24 as Taylor, who spent his last days at Pruitt Health Hospice, was taken to Jordan Lake to cast a line for the last time.
His wife, Lena Taylor, accompanied Frank on his fishing trip.
Frank, a lifelong fishing enthusiat, reeled in a fish, put on a line, given to him by a good Samaritan nearby, making his final wish come true.
"I've thoroughly enjoyed it," Frank told ABC11 on that trip. "I've had a good life."
Taylor's family will receive friends Thursday at Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home in Dunn from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m.
