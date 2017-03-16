Harnett County veteran who got one final fishing trip passes away

EMBED </>More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1803096" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Veteran who got one last fishing trip passes away.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help