Harnett County veteran who got one final fishing trip passes away

DUNN, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Frank Taylor, a Korean War veteran who got to realize his dying wish -- to go fishing one more time -- died Wednesday. He was 87.

ABC11 Together tagged along February 24 as Taylor, who spent his last days at Pruitt Health Hospice, was taken to Jordan Lake to cast a line for the last time.

His wife, Lena Taylor, accompanied Frank on his fishing trip.

Frank, a lifelong fishing enthusiat, reeled in a fish, put on a line, given to him by a good Samaritan nearby, making his final wish come true.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed it," Frank told ABC11 on that trip. "I've had a good life."

Taylor's family will receive friends Thursday at Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home in Dunn from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m.

