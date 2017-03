EMBED >More News Videos Frank Taylor, a Korean War veteran in hospice care, got his final wish -- to go fishing one last time.

Frank Taylor, a Korean War veteran who got to realize his dying wish -- to go fishing one more time -- died Wednesday. He was 87. ABC11 Together tagged along February 24 as Taylor, who spent his last days at Pruitt Health Hospice, was taken to Jordan Lake to cast a line for the last time.His wife, Lena Taylor, accompanied Frank on his fishing trip.Frank, a lifelong fishing enthusiat, reeled in a fish, put on a line, given to him by a good Samaritan nearby, making his final wish come true."I've thoroughly enjoyed it," Frank told ABC11 on that trip. "I've had a good life."Taylor's family will receive friends Thursday at Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home in Dunn from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m.