Video: 2 rats battle over French fry in NYC subway station

Video from Instagram user @salcedoseth shows two rats fighting over a french fry in a NYC subway station. (Photo/@salcedoseth via Instagram)

By Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan --
A viral video shows two rats fighting over what appears to be a French fry inside a New York City subway station.

The video, posted Thursday night by Instagram user Seth Salcedo, shows the rats pulling the apparent fast food treat back and forth in the train track area.

Salcedo titled the post, "It's real in these frites" and tagged "Chelsea" - making us think this is probably an A/C/E subway station in Manhattan.

"They should've just eaten it Lady and the Tramp style," wrote commenter @stawarzmatt.

In the end, one of the rats won the battle and ran away with the other rat chasing behind.
