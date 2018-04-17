SOCIETY

Wrong state! Viral video of Florida man now affecting business in Jacksonville, North Carolina

(Credit: Facebook/Jaguar Power Sports)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A viral video of a man accusing the city of Jacksonville, Florida of citing a business for flying military flags is now affecting North Carolina for all the wrong reasons.

The man, who is also a veteran, claimed in the video that city officials fined Jaguar Power Sports for flying military flags on top of the building.

Now that video has more than 6 million views on Facebook.



ABC11 even received messages from viewers, sharing the video.

Because of the video,WCTI reports Jacksonville, North Carolina officials were bombarded with emails, calls and social media messages, from people who thought it happened locally.

"Irate messages to the Jacksonville, NC City Council began shortly after 7:00 p.m. when the video was posted and was shared," city officials said in a press release, according to WCTI. "A Facebook message on the City of Jacksonville NC Government page indicated the misdirected anger. Phone calls were received in the City Manager's Office this morning and emails flowed to the City Council. Highly negative reviews and sharply worded messages came to the City's Facebook pages."

Jaguar Power Sports in Jacksonville says that a city employee not only asked them to take down their patriotic flag display, but she also disrespected a customer who was a veteran.



The city also posted on Facebook: "Jacksonville, North Carolina is home to several military installations, and we embrace our service members, veterans, and military history. We invite all to receive a Hero's Welcome in Jacksonville, NC where you will find no shortage of service flags flying proudly."

According to Jacksonville news station First Coast News, Mayor Lenny Curry has ordered a review of the actions of the employee who allegedly cited the business.
