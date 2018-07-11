SOCIETY

Illinois woman harassed for Puerto Rico flag shirt, officer who didn't help put on desk duty

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials are investigating a police officer's response to a woman who said she was being harassed for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag.

CHICAGO, Illinois --
A park police officer in Chicago has been assigned to desk duty while officials investigate his response to a woman who said she was being harassed for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag.

The woman complained that a man at Caldwell Woods was questioning her citizenship and telling her she shouldn't be wearing the shirt.

Puerto Rico is a U.S. commonwealth. Video of the June 14 incident has since gone viral and shows the officer didn't respond.

More officers arrived and arrested the man, who was described as drunk.

Caldwell Woods is part of the Forest Preserves of Cook County. The agency tweeted Monday that an investigation of the officer is ongoing. It says all visitors should feel safe.

Ricardo Rossello, the governor of Puerto Rico, wants the officer fired.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral videoharassmentpuerto ricou.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
Man accidentally records proposal in selfie mode
Make others smile on Cheer Up the Lonely Day
Man accidentally records proposal in selfie mode
More Society
Top Stories
Officials: Hooked clamp caused helicopter crash at SHP training facility
Stormy Daniels arrested while performing at Ohio strip club
Man shot multiple times in Chapel Hill apartment
Charlotte firefighters save puppy stuck in sewer pipe
Church group arrives at RDU from Haiti after civil unrest
Pedicured bandit steals woman's wedding ring at nail salon
Study: 50 percent of parents use cell phones while driving kids
Man accused of killing mom: 'I heard a voice in my head'
Show More
Durham family responds to hit and run in front of house
Papa John's founder resigns as chairman after using racial slur
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Durham bakery opens late after window smashed, money taken
Chris downgraded to tropical storm, still moving away from coast
More News