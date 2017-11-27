SOCIETY

Volunteers bring Christmas spirit to Fayetteville Salvation Army homeless shelter

The Salvation Army's shelter is getting into the holiday spirit.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Salvation Army in Fayetteville is working to spread some Christmas cheer to those in need. When its shelter opens in Fayetteville next week, visitors will be greeted by freshly decorated Christmas trees.

It's already looking a lot like Christmas around the shelter. Methodist University students decorated Christmas trees that the school donated to the Fayetteville Salvation Army homeless shelter.

It's just a week away from opening its doors and already spreading a hint of Christmas cheer to the families who will move in next Monday.

"Those children who are going to be here who will wake up and have a Christmas tree to sit under and unwrap their presents where they otherwise may not be able to do that," noted Stacey Prevette with Methodist University.

Bulb by bulb, volunteers decorated one of several trees put in different rooms throughout the shelter.

"It's already traumatic for a child to be displaced from their home and to know they're coming into a shelter," said Shelley Hudson with the Salvation Army. "We're trying to make it as comfortable and as homey as possible."

Local families and churches donated small trees with lights and garland included. It's giving people who stay here (as many as 62) the chance to have their own Christmas tree in their rooms. Stockings are a part of the deal, too

"The main purpose of this shelter focusing on families is we're trying to break the generational cycle of homelessness," Hudson said.
