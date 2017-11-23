A spread, with all the trimmings, was laid on a table along a Downtown Raleigh sidewalk. Fifteen turkeys were cooked. There were mashed potatoes, rice, and bread to eat; hot chocolate to drink.The food was there for anyone in need, especially those who used to call Moore Square home.The park is closed for renovations. Work has already begun on the $12.5 million project and that work has displaced a lot of Raleigh's homeless population.Parishioners from Iglesia Cristiana Alfa Omega put the Thanksgiving meal together along Person Street.In years past, the dinner was served in the park and this Thanksgiving, volunteers went searching for those in need of a hot meal."They don't have much places to go I guess. We didn't see much people today. We even went around town and let them know that were here that way they can come and share with them some food," said volunteer Saul Granados.The park will be off-limits to the public for more than a year. Moore Square is scheduled to re-open at the beginning of 2019.Construction crews will be working seven day a week. On this Thanksgiving, however, those workers did get a day off.