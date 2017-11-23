SOCIETY

Volunteers feed those displaced by Moore Square renovations

EMBED </>More Videos

Volunteers provided Thanksgiving meals for Moore Square's displaced homeless.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A spread, with all the trimmings, was laid on a table along a Downtown Raleigh sidewalk. Fifteen turkeys were cooked. There were mashed potatoes, rice, and bread to eat; hot chocolate to drink.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The food was there for anyone in need, especially those who used to call Moore Square home.

The park is closed for renovations. Work has already begun on the $12.5 million project and that work has displaced a lot of Raleigh's homeless population.

Parishioners from Iglesia Cristiana Alfa Omega put the Thanksgiving meal together along Person Street.

In years past, the dinner was served in the park and this Thanksgiving, volunteers went searching for those in need of a hot meal.

"They don't have much places to go I guess. We didn't see much people today. We even went around town and let them know that were here that way they can come and share with them some food," said volunteer Saul Granados.

The park will be off-limits to the public for more than a year. Moore Square is scheduled to re-open at the beginning of 2019.

Construction crews will be working seven day a week. On this Thanksgiving, however, those workers did get a day off.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societythanksgivingfoodhomelessraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
More than $200,000 raised for homeless man who gave last $20 to stranger
Sandhills nonprofits desperate for holiday help, donations
13 ways to explain why 'The Elf on the Shelf' didn't move
Wake sheriff shares thank-you letter from appreciative student
More Society
Top Stories
VIDEO: Shootout at Fayetteville mall started with fight, 3 shot
Body found on Durham Freeway after possible hit-and-run
More than $200,000 raised for homeless man who gave last $20 to stranger
Trump tweets 'Happy Thanksgiving,' presents his report card
BUNDLE UP! Cold Thanksgiving and Black Friday
1-year-old NC boy found OK following alleged abduction
Girl squeezes mom's hand to say 'I love you' after brain aneurysm
Garner thief steals charity money in overnight crime spree
Show More
Person killed in crash on E. Franklin Street in Chapel Hill
Wake Co man kidnapped, forced to withdraw money from ATM
Wake County deputies respond to road rage shooting
I-Team: Farmers still high on hemp after first-year struggles
Raleigh trainer accused of inappropriately touching underage client
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Shootout at Fayetteville mall started with fight, 3 shot
Thanksgiving feast feeds Bull City
Body found on Durham Freeway after possible hit-and-run
1-year-old NC boy found OK following alleged abduction
More Video