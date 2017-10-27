WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --Holly Springs resident Jean Kinyon is on a mission to convert plastic bags into bedrolls for the homeless folks and homeless veterans, but she needs more people who can crochet to join her team.
"Since the plastic bags cannot be recycled, this is a positive way to keep them out of landfills and help folks in need too," Kinyon said.
These Holly Springs ladies are turning plastic bags into bed roll for homeless folks and veterans in need.#ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Vorto9O1h0— Stephanie Lopez (@LopezABC11) September 27, 2017
Each bedroll is made up of 500-700 plastic bags. The bags are cut horizontally into loops, the loops are bunched into plastic yarn, and the yarn is crocheted into a bedroll, to keep homeless people off the cold, hard ground.
They put the bags into strips, knot the loops into plastic yarn (or #plane), and crochet them into bed rolls. pic.twitter.com/OrqIkLadxs— Stephanie Lopez (@LopezABC11) September 27, 2017
On the second and fourth Wednesday of every month, she meets up with a small dedicated team at Holly Springs United Methodist Church to make them - a team that assembled after they answered her post on the Nextdoor App for help, but most do not know how to crochet.
That part of production falls on Kinyon and a dedicated few, and without more to join them, it's slowing down the process.
It takes 500-700 grocery store bags to make one bedroll. pic.twitter.com/czcg4Zy7dk— Stephanie Lopez (@LopezABC11) September 27, 2017
It's a project she turned into a mission after stumbling upon the need as part of her larger quest to help the homeless.
"I ran into a fellow with a Disabled Vet MIIA van, and I asked him if he knew of a need for bedrolls with the vets," Kinyon said. "Wow ... there is not just a local need, but he said there were needs all over NC, and he is the one in charge. gave him the three bedrolls I had in my car, how could I not? I have already given out all I have made except for a sample, and I've not been able to give to those groups asking for them."
Volunteers have dropped off hundreds of bags today. pic.twitter.com/FDMIpFk9Ej— Stephanie Lopez (@LopezABC11) September 27, 2017
If you'd like to help, you can reach out to her via email at jkinyon1@verizon.net or join the group every second and fourth Wednesday of the month in room two at Holly Springs United Methodist Church at 108 Avent Ferry Road, Holly Springs, NC 27540.