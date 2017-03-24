Wake County bus driver's next stop? A home of her own

TODAY AT 4: A @WCPSS bus driver is selected for a @HabitatWake home and is in disbelief as she watches the crew build her home. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/MudK0xxgS4 — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) March 24, 2017

Roxanne Harris watches her new home come together.

A Wake County mother who works as a school bus driver for Wake County Public School Systems watched Friday as the first wall of her new home was erected.""I'm still in disbelief right now," said Roxanne Harris.Harris and her three daughters will move into the home near US-64 and Rogers Lane once it's completed in a few weeks. "I'm just happy because I've been in an apartment most of my life with my kids," she said.Harris submitted an application last year to be considered for a Habitat for Humanity Wake County home program that helps first-time home buyers purchase their own home.Her daughters - ages 1, 5, and 8 - are looking forward to their new home and being able to enjoy more space. Currently, the family lives in an apartment, which she says is difficult because her daughters are limited in how much they can play.Harris says her kids are excited about moving into their new home once it's complete because it's, "...an actual house that's their own. To be able to run around and play. Because right now we're in an apartment above somebody; so we they can't run around and play."Habitat for Humanity officials said Harris was selected for being a "model example" of someone who works hard to provide for their family. Between the low wage for school bus drivers and mounting bills, officials feel Harris is more than deserving.During Friday's early construction, Harris' mother Thresa, couldn't help but imagine how life for her daughter and grandchildren will be."They'll have their own room and they'll have a yard to play in and that sense of stability and ownership," said Thresa Harris. "Even children understand what ownership is."An official with Wake County Public Schools says so far at least 300 other Wake County public school employees are committed to helping build the home and see Roxanne move in.Roxanne says she's looking forward to Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings at her home this year.