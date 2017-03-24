Wake County man surprises girlfriend with WWE proposal

A video of Wake County's Tim Coley going down on one knee at a WWE wrestling match in New York spread like wildfire on social media this week.People don't often associate romance with professional wrestling, but that didn't stop Tim from popping the question at "Monday Night Raw," a televised event."I just automatically start crying," said bride-to-be Andrea Mercado. "I heard the crowd but I was like, 'I need to hug my man, I need to kiss my man.'"Andrea and Tim met three years ago after Tim got out of the Air Force. They're raising Tim's son Alex and their younger son Max.Andrea didn't think Tim would ever officially propose because they already felt married. The couple even wore wedding bands as promise rings."When we first met I told her about all the complications that come with being a military veteran and I didn't scare her away, thank God," Tim told ABC11. "She's been taking care of me ever since. She's been a huge, I mean tremendous blessing in my life.""Why, of all the places, after three years, did you pick this big wrestling event to get down on one knee?" Andrea teased."Because of the crowd, because of our seating," Tim answered. "I said I want to make this proposal as grand as possible!"So right there in the front row, Tim waited for a commercial break and a little bit of lighting (so the usher could take a video), and he proposed to the love of his life.And the crowd went wild.