Wake County woman celebrates 105th birthday

One of Wake County's oldest residents just turned 105 years old. After meeting Cary's Virginia Vanpeenen, you'll think 105 is the new 65!This past weekend, Virginia celebrated her birthday with her whole family - three kids, nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren!Virginia was born in 1912."The year the Titanic sank," Virginia explained.She watched as cars started to show up on the road for the first time. In 1937, she saw the Hindenburg float through the New York sky before it crashed. She visited the Empire State Building two days after it was built."I've had a full life, I've traveled and just been busy!" Virginia exclaimed.Virginia's husband died when she was just 37; she was left to raise their three children without him. She became a teacher, and even though there were struggles and tough times, she says she is truly blessed."I know I've been guided all my life by God."She said a strong relationship with God is one of the keys to her long, healthy life."Genes have something to do with it; they say drinking green tea, and I do love green tea," Virginia mused. "But I have no idea, I evidently haven't fulfilled all I'm supposed to do."Now, this woman of faith has a wish for the world today."I would like people - in fact, it's my prayer - that people learn to love each other so this world can truly live in peace."