WAKE FOREST (WTVD) --The Piper Family of Wake Forest took home the top prize in the 2016 Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC, and they have been working since September to put up their latest display.
"We do it to see the cheer on a lot of little kids faces," explained Bonnie Piper. "There's a lot of kids that would never be able to do this if we didn't do it; they come through and that just makes their day."
This year's display is bittersweet for the Piper family after losing Shirley Piper in January.
Shirley started the tradition 30 years ago with a little manger. Now, it's grown to cover seven acres of their property on Fixit Shop Road in Wake Forest.
"We were really excited because my mother-in-law, she was very sick," said Bonnie Piper. "We were doing it for her and we wanted her to win, and we won the trophy and she was very excited!"
The Piper's light display opens Friday, November 24 and closes January 6.
The new season of the Great Christmas Light Fight premiers Monday, December 4 at 8 p.m. on ABC11.
6 things you need to know about Piper Lights
What: Piper Lights is a local, family-run Christmas light display in Wake Forest, NC. "Our mom started with a tiny manger scene 30 years ago and we now feature 7 acres of lights," the family said on their Facebook page. "Our only goal is to spread joy and the Christmas spirit to all. Our home features a drive-through light display, a free train ride through the lights, an old-fashioned candy store, and Santa.
Where: They're located at 5725 Fixit Shop Road in Wake Forest, NC. The family says you should expect crowds
When: They're open November 24 - January 6. The Christmas lights are on seven days a week; Sunday-Thursday from 5:30-9 p.m., Friday & Saturday from 5:30-10 p.m. Santa will there Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Admission, Santa, and the train are always free but donations are greatly appreciated. All donations go to light repairs and the electric bill. A cash-only candy store features old-fashioned treats, hot beverages, popcorn, shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, ornaments, and local holiday crafts
Light display: For your safety, the family asks you to not climb on the displays
Weather: If there's light rain the Christmas lights and store will be open but the train will not run. If there is heavy rain, snow, or ice; they will close for the night
