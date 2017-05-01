WATCH: Durham driver clashes with May Day protesters

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1942069" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Truck drives through protests in downtown Durham

Protesters now inside Durham City Council mtg pic.twitter.com/3RmSQePVdH — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) May 1, 2017

Dozens gather for May Day rally at Moore Square Park in Raleigh. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/nFCvL28guR — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) May 1, 2017

May Day protesters in Durham marched to City Hall and read a list of demands Monday evening.Also, a group of protesters clashed with the driver of a pickup on Mangum Street in downtown Durham. The truck's driver proceeded slowly but firmly as dozens of protesters attempted to stop his progress.Eventually horsepower won out and the truck broke through the throng and proceeded on his way. No one appeared to be seriously injured.The incident between the pickup and the protesters captured by ABC11's cameras comes just days after the North Carolina's House of Representatives was considering a bill that would grant civil lawsuit immunity to a driver who hits someone protesting on a public street.Read more about that bill, known as House Bill 330,Earlier, dozens of activists gathered at Moore Square Park in Raleigh Monday for a May Day rally. May Day is International Workers Day and activists said the rally was about defending all workers."I would like to see equal rights for everybody in this country no matter what they are--gay, straight, whatever religion they might be, whatever color, nationality," said Michael Eisenberg, of Raleigh.The Triangle Unity May Day Coalition, made up of more than 30 grassroots organizations, and the People's Assembly, organized the demonstration.Organizers say they oppose what President Trump had done during his first 100 days in office, saying his policies hurt working people and minorities."We're definitely opposed to the Muslim ban," said Raul Jimenez, of the Triangle People's Assembly. "We're opposed to immigration raids and separation of families across the country."In a rally in Pennsylvania this weekend, President Trump touted his accomplishments saying: "We are keeping one promise after another. And frankly, the people are really happy about it."Responding to Monday's protests, NC GOP chairman Robin Hayes said "President Trump is keeping his word to the people of North Carolina, creating jobs and opportunity. We are excited that he is well on his way to lowering taxes for hard working North Carolinian's and repealing and replacing Obamacare. He is truly taking the needed steps to make America Great Again."There are similar rallies planned in Durham this evening.More info:Triangle Unity May Day Coalition and People's AssemblyMay Day RalliesMonday, May 1Rally: 1:00pm, Halifax Mall behind General Assembly, RaleighForum on Islamphobia: 2:00pm at Ar-Razzaq Mosque, 1009 W Chapel Hill St., Durham (lunch provided) Rally: 5:00pm, Site of new police headquarter construction, 602 East Main Street, DurhamRally: 6:00pm, Durham County Jail, 219 S Mangum, DurhamRally: 7:00pm, City Hall during Council meeting, 101 City Hall Plaza, Durham