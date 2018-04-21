EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3350428" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Barbara Bush: The White House Years

The life and legacy of former First Lady Barbara Bush honored in Houston today at 11 a.m. CT at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.The Bush family led by former President George H. W. Bush, former President and Mrs. George W. Bush, former President and Mrs. Bill Clinton, former President and Mrs. Barack Obama, and First Lady Melania Trump, along with 1,500 guests, will gather to pay respects to the much beloved matriarch known for her wit, candor and relentless advocacy for family literacy.Following the funeral service, the Bush family will proceed by motorcade to the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas for a brief, private interment ceremony.Motorcade route when departing St. Martin's: The motorcade proceeds east onMemorial Drive through Memorial Park. Just east of the park at Westcott, turnsleft and then merges onto I-10. The route through the park will be publicized, soHoustonians may pay their respects.Motorcade route when entering College Station: The motorcaderemains on Texas Avenue to George Bush Drive. Motorcade turns left ontoGeorge Bush Drive, and then right onto Barbara Bush Drive. This route will bepublicized so that the A&M/College Station community may pay their respects.Speaking at the service are Barbara's son Jeb Bush, her personal friend Susan Baker, and author/historian Jon Meacham.Mrs. Bush will be buried behind her husband's presidential library at Texas A&M University in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Robin, is buried. She died of leukemia in 1953.Expect heavy traffic delays and plan ahead to find alternate routes.