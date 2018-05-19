  • WATCH: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tie the knot! Live Royal Wedding coverage
ROYAL WEDDING

WATCH LIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to say 'I do' at royal wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are getting married in May, have released their official engagement photos. (Alexi Lubomirski via AP)

LONDON --
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will say "I do" today in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

WATCH LIVE! The Royal Wedding at Windsor Castle

Click here for the latest stories, videos and photos about the royal wedding.

ROYAL WEDDING COVERAGE
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince harrycelebrityentertainmentengagementcelebrity engagementsRoyal Wedding
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROYAL WEDDING
Royal Wedding Live Video: Updates on the big day
Princess Diana a major influence despite absence in royal wedding
Former North Carolina bishop to give homily at Royal Wedding
How to watch the royal wedding
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Royal Wedding Live Video: Updates on the big day
Princess Diana a major influence despite absence in royal wedding
Former North Carolina bishop to give homily at Royal Wedding
How to watch the royal wedding
More Society
Top Stories
Royal Wedding Live Video: Updates on the big day
FULL COVERAGE: Royal Wedding
Triangle students mobilize for solutions to school shootings
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting after high school graduation
What we know about the Texas school shooting suspect
Former North Carolina bishop to give homily at Royal Wedding
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
10 dead, 10 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
Show More
Family and friends remember victims of Santa Fe HS shooting
2nd arrest made in fatal shooting of Spring Lake business owner
NCDOT planning road improvements where 8-year-old girl was killed
Kratom distributed in NC recalled over salmonella fears
Durham City Council wants to know how you would spend $500,000
More News