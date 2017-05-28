SOCIETY

Colorado soldiers reenlist in the Army on free-fall ride at amusement park

EMBED </>More Videos

Two U.S. Army soldiers reenlisted into their brigade in an unusual fashion and social media users are loving it. (WTVD)

MANITOU SPRING, Colorado (WTVD) --
Two U.S. Army soldiers reenlisted into their brigade in an unusual fashion and social media users are loving it.

William Laybourne and Derek Rettig decided to take the plunge and reenlisted in the U.S. Army on a roller coaster in Colorado Springs.

Cave of the Winds Mountain Park shared the video of the ceremony on their Facebook page saying, "Awesome Army re-enlistment ceremony on the TERROR-dactyl! This is how you do it!"



The video has been viewed more than 990,000 times and has been shared almost 5,000 times.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

In the video, Rettig, who is on the left, can be seen shaking as both men hold up their right hands and recite words that sound like they are part of a swearing-in ceremony.

They then free-fall on the park's Terror-Dactyl ride down 150 feet into a canyon below.

After the ride, Rettig can be heard saying, "That was awesome!"

Sources say both men serve in the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson. Laybourne is from Salt Lake City and Rettig is from Norman, Oklahoma.

Storyful contributed to this post.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyarmybuzzworthytrendingamusement parkamusement rideColorado
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
VIDEO: Hot air balloon crashes after man proposes
What do coins on military tombstones mean?
Korean War veteran receives Bronze Star 64 years later
Harvard grad overcomes drug addiction, homelessness
More Society
Top Stories
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Myrtle Beach crash
4 dead in Oxford house fire, authorities say
U.S. Navy Seal killed in accident at Fleet Week event
Police: Son kills father in front of both their wives
Officer shoots, kills burglary suspect in Cary
3rd suspect charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder
NC woman raises money to keep pets cool for the summer
Show More
Charlotte man gets $308K water bill
WWII veteran receives high school diploma
Korean War veteran receives Bronze Star 64 years later
FL woman charged for paying minor for sex encounters
Boy flies off slide at water park on opening day
More News
Top Video
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Myrtle Beach crash
3rd suspect charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder
4 dead in Oxford house fire, authorities say
Officer shoots, kills burglary suspect in Cary
More Video