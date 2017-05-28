MANITOU SPRING, Colorado (WTVD) --Two U.S. Army soldiers reenlisted into their brigade in an unusual fashion and social media users are loving it.
William Laybourne and Derek Rettig decided to take the plunge and reenlisted in the U.S. Army on a roller coaster in Colorado Springs.
Cave of the Winds Mountain Park shared the video of the ceremony on their Facebook page saying, "Awesome Army re-enlistment ceremony on the TERROR-dactyl! This is how you do it!"
The video has been viewed more than 990,000 times and has been shared almost 5,000 times.
In the video, Rettig, who is on the left, can be seen shaking as both men hold up their right hands and recite words that sound like they are part of a swearing-in ceremony.
They then free-fall on the park's Terror-Dactyl ride down 150 feet into a canyon below.
After the ride, Rettig can be heard saying, "That was awesome!"
Sources say both men serve in the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson. Laybourne is from Salt Lake City and Rettig is from Norman, Oklahoma.
