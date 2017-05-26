SOCIETY

Watch these elephants have fun in their pool at the Oregon Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

These elephants know how to have some aquatic fun! (Oregon Zoo/YouTube via Storyful)

Summer is right around the corner, and these elephants at the Oregon Zoo are getting ready for some pool fun.

The zoo shared video of their elephants Sumadra and Chendra enjoying the pool. According to Storyful, Sumadra is 8-years old and his "name is Sanskrit for "ocean," which comes from his love of water."

Chendra is the only Borneo elephant left in North America. There are just about 2,000 Borneo elephants in the wild across the world.
Related Topics:
societydistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerwild animalscute animalselephants
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Simple tips to better composting waste
Memorial Day weekend by the numbers
Bride has 92-year-old Marine uncle as her 'something blue'
Whoops! Houston man gives girlfriend bouquet of kale
More Society
Top Stories
Former Durham student deported after struggle to stay
Emergency crews battle fire at Raleigh townhouse complex
Feds: Man tried to bite flight attendant, jumped from plane
2 charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder
Nurses: Officials withheld women's abnormal test results
Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for benefit concert
Fayetteville Police arrest teen in February rape case
Show More
Man who kept woman in container guilty of 7 murders
Food stamp cuts: What Pres. Trump's budget means for NC
Body believed to be that of missing NC Uber driver
Durham Freeway closure stalls morning traffic
Community looking to replace destroyed fire department
More News
Top Video
Emergency crews battle fire at Raleigh townhouse complex
Man who kept woman in container guilty of 7 murders
Watch: Tables turned on would-be robbers
2 charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder
More Video