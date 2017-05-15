SOCIETY

Watch this orphaned kangaroo open its eyes

EMBED </>More Videos

Lisa the joey is 3.5 months old. (Our Haven Wildlife Shelter via Storyful)

Lisa is a 3.5-month-old orphaned baby kangaroo. On May 6, Our Haven Wildlife Shelter shared video of the joey opening its eyes while being held in a makeshift pouch.

"Baby oil and moisturisers are often applied to the skin of joeys and young kangaroos who aren't benefiting from the natural oils found inside their mother's pouches," according to the shelter. "The open air can dry out and crack their sensitive skin and become prone to infections."
Related Topics:
societycute animalswild animalsdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Texas mom buys Mother's Day cards she never sends
Bear gets stuck in car, honks horn to get out
Mother graduates from UNC with her son for Mother's Day
Chuck Davis, African American dance icon, dies at 80
More Society
Top Stories
Noose found at school in Moore County
Supreme Court rejects appeal over North Carolina voter ID law
Two die in Sampson County home fire
Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Car hits mobile home east of Garner
Police still investigating after girl shot while sleeping
Crash closes several lanes of I-40 in Wake County
Show More
4 arrested on cockfighting charges in North Carolina
NAACP leader to give details about poor people's campaign
Uber driver accused of raping 14-year-old girl
North Korea: New long-range missile can carry heavy nuke
Worst of global cyberattack may be yet to come, law enforcement official says
More News
Top Video
Police still investigating after girl shot while sleeping
Crash closes several lanes of I-40 in Wake County
Mother's Day snow in New England
Durham mother dies 5 days after domestic shooting
More Video