SOCIETY

Watch this banana slug eat dandelion leaves in cool time-lapse video

This banana slug loves to eat leaves. (R Jeanette Martin via Storyful)

Now this is one hungry slug!

This time-lapse video shows a banana slug in Gabriola Island, British Columbia munching on the leaves of a dandelion. The footage was captured by R Jeanette Martin in her own backyard and was viewed over 3 million times on Facebook.

"Dude that slug decimated that weed!" wrote one Facebook user.

"Wickedly crazy! My backyard's full of them - you'd go nuts filming them!" wrote another.
