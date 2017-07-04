Watch this tiny bat eat a banana in Australia

A tiny bat in Australia is on the mend after being rescued from a car accident. Her caregiver says she knows Miss Alicia is feeling much better because her appetite is back on track."She's been a bit cranky, so it's good to see her enjoying her banana," her caregiver said. "I don't know if she can fit any more in there. I think that might be it. Oh, look at the cheeks."Looks like Miss Alicia is in a banana food coma. She's at a rehab center in Queensland and is expected to make a full recovery.