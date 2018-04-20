SOCIETY

WATCH: Video of man breaking open cattails is absolutely mesmerizing

We just can't stop watching... (WTVD)

Kaylee Merchak
CANADA (WTVD) --
You know those videos on social media that are just so oddly satisfying, like watching someone cut soap - yeah, that's a thing? Well, this viral video of a man breaking cattails open is just like that!

Ever found yourself thinking, "What does the inside of a cattail look like?"

If so, then you're in luck.

Eric Konynenbelt and his friend grabbed a few cattails, which are found in wetlands all over the world, and broke them open to reveal a fluffy, white surprise.

In the video, Konynenbelt snapped open the plant and thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of white seeds expanded and poured out onto the grass, creating a fluffy blanket.

It's a sight so simple but yet, so mesmerizing that it's hard to look away.

After opening several Typha latifolia - that's their scientific name - the man picked up the seeds and threw them up and off into the sunset, making it look like it was snowing.

Storyful contributed to this post.
